HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. 485,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,075. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

