Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

