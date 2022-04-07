Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.70. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 988 ($12.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($660,983.61).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

