Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Nomura Instinet

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 157,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.