Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $10.53.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,311.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 73,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,082.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 157,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

