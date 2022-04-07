HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of HRT opened at $15.74 on Thursday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $5,770,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.