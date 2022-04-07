HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.18. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,195 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $783.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 81.52% and a return on equity of 53.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

