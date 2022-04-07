Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$30.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.34.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

