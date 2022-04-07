Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average of $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 464,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

