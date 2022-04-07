Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 74,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

