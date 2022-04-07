Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 74,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $42.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
