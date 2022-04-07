Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

