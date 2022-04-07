HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $40.01. HP shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 686,750 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Get HP alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after buying an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 179.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 117,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 72.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.