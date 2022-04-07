HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($7.04).

HSBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.00) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.38) price target on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get HSBC alerts:

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 521.40 ($6.84). The company had a trading volume of 18,848,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,262,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 521.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 465.82. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £105.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.