Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 248,175 shares.The stock last traded at $66.14 and had previously closed at $68.59.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.