Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 248,175 shares.The stock last traded at $66.14 and had previously closed at $68.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

