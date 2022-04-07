Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($70.33) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.34 ($68.51).

BOSS stock opened at €52.54 ($57.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.51 and its 200 day moving average is €53.02. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

