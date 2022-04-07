Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 16,652,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,866,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

