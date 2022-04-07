Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Cap of $72.51 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $72.51 million and $256,032.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00019356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.99 or 0.07383741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.50 or 0.99695753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,261,584 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

