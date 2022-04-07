Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.