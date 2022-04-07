Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:HYGS) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 2,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.59. The firm has a market cap of C$372.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Hydrogenics Company Profile (TSE:HYG)

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.