IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 21,227 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.80.
About IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF)
