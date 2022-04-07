IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.