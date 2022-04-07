IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Loop Capital

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.50.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
