Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after buying an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.63 and a 200 day moving average of $296.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $331.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

