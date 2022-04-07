Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 296 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

