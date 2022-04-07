Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

