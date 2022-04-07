Ieq Capital LLC Buys 356 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $20,088,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

Shares of SPGI opened at $410.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.40 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.50 and a 200-day moving average of $432.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.