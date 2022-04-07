Ieq Capital LLC Buys 414 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.94 and its 200-day moving average is $303.70.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

