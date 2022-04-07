Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,517 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 327.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

