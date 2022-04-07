Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 89,975 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $10,625,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $4,582,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,434. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $417.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

