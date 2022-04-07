Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 76,519 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 53,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 30,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 32,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 377,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

