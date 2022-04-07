Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $118.40. 104,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,118. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,630 shares of company stock worth $7,716,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

