Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

