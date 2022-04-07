Ieq Capital LLC Has $581,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,050,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,801,000 after purchasing an additional 79,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $2,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 378,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,503. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

