Ieq Capital LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,692. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.