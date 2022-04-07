Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

