Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

