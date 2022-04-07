Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,318,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

GE traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.28. 171,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

