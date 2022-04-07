Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 135,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,280. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

