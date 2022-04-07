Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 135,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,280. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.