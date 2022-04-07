Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average of $261.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

