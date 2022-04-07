Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,184 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in JD.com by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 362,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.45 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

