Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,424 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

