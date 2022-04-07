Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,475 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 432,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

NYSE:MOS opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

