Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.