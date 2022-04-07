Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,218 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

