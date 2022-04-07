Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 199,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $287.83 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.78 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

