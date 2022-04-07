Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

