Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 194.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

