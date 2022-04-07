Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

