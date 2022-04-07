Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $663,945,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.72.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

