Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 16,421 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Ecolab stock opened at $181.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

