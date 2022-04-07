ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

IBRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 1,376,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,476. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

