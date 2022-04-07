ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
IBRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 1,376,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,476. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
